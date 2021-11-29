Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.51

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.51 and last traded at $101.19, with a volume of 24275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

