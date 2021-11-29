Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $39.81 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $885.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

