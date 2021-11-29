Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 134,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 400.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 71,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $122.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.20 and a 12 month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

