Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 134,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 400.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 71,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EME stock opened at $122.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.20 and a 12 month high of $135.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.
EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.
