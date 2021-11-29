Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $177,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $309.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.35. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

