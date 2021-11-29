Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $169,000 in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,459 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.1% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,825,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 231.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 140,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.