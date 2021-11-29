Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 64.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

