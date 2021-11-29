Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $195,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

EMR stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

