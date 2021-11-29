Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 767 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $213.95 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $147.40 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

