Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,525 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kroger by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 87,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

