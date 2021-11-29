Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koito Manufacturing stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.47. 4,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

