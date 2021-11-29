Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Koito Manufacturing stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.47. 4,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.