Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

KLPEF stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

