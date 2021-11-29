KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,117 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 1.7% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $28,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in KLA by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KLA by 67.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $407.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.63. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $248.41 and a 12 month high of $427.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

