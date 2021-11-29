Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $287.53

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $287.53 and last traded at $287.53, with a volume of 337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Kingdee International Software Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.55.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.