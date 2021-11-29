Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

KGDEY opened at $307.00 on Monday. Kingdee International Software Group has a 12-month low of $288.60 and a 12-month high of $523.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.71 and a 200-day moving average of $331.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

