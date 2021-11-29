Kineko Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,705.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $48,705.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00095856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.14 or 0.07544537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.35 or 0.99959922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

