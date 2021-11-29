Kind Ads Token Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $104,357.32 and approximately $31.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00236802 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

