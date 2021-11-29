KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund accounts for approximately 1.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,269,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 78,678 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 218,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $4,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

DSU stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $12.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

