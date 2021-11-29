KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.35 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

