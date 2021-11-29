Kellogg (NYSE:K) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Kellogg (NYSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.
Kellogg has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.
NYSE K opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
