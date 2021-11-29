Kellogg (NYSE:K) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Kellogg (NYSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Kellogg has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

NYSE K opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

