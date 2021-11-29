Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. Kadant reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of KAI traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.00. 73,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,247. Kadant has a 12-month low of $126.29 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $439,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,835. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

