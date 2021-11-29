Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the October 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,335,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Jushi from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Jushi to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS JUSHF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. 119,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,860. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Jushi has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

