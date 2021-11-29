Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,751 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Insulet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,870,000.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $295.39 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.25 and its 200 day moving average is $285.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

