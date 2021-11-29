Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $266,000 Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Zynex by 8.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 14.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 259,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $447.27 million, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. Analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

