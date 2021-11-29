Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

