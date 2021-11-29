JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) to Neutral

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CEA opened at $18.01 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.28.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

