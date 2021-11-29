JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,009,000 after buying an additional 628,380 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of AMJ opened at $18.12 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total transaction of $543,407.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $201,063.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,584 in the last three months.

