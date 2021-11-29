Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $77.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

