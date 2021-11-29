John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.58. 129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,908. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

