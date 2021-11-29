Jigstack Hits Market Capitalization of $26.70 Million (STAK)

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Jigstack has a market cap of $26.70 million and $444,991.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jigstack has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Jigstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded up 192.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Jigstack Profile

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,048,571,629 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

