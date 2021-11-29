Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LianBio stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. LianBio has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

