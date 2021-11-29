Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 472.2% from the October 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 115,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JSMD traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $67.13. 596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $70.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

