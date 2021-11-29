Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,889 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.58. 163,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,736,020. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $614.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

