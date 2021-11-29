Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.92. The company had a trading volume of 186,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.