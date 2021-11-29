Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Unibanco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,457,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Itaú Unibanco worth $86,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

