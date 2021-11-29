Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of IFOS stock opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.27. Itafos has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.22. The firm has a market cap of C$261.54 million and a P/E ratio of 12.17.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

