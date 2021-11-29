Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of IFOS stock opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.27. Itafos has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.22. The firm has a market cap of C$261.54 million and a P/E ratio of 12.17.
About Itafos
