Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in November

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the October 31st total of 1,033,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 281.1 days.

ISUZF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.