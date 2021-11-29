Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in November

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the October 31st total of 1,033,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 281.1 days.
ISUZF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.
About Isuzu Motors
