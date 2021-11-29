Ispolink Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ispolink has a total market cap of $16.45 million and $1.98 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00235087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00088620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,093,819 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

