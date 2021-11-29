Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,098. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

