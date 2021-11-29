Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 943 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $61.90. 298,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,270,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

