Islay Capital Management LLC Has $875,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.55. 310,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,619,609. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

