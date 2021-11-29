Islay Capital Management LLC Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,859 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,926. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $79.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.