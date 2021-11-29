Islay Capital Management LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 6.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,145,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.86. 22,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,366. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.