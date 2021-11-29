Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brunswick by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 282,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1,293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

BC traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,456. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

