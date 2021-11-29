Islay Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 138,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $425,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,731. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

