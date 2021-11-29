iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,561,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,343,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $76.85 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

