iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $129.84 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.