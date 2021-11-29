iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 12.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 845.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,969,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.79. 1,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,886. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $164.85 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

