iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,763. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $79.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76.

