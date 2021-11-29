iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 5.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $107.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.