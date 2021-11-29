iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a growth of 388.1% from the October 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.80. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,475. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

